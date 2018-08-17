Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $502,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after buying an additional 2,966,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after buying an additional 1,090,810 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 839,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,026,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 590,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

