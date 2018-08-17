Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of SAVP stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Savannah Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.25 ($0.56).

About Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

