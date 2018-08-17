Savara (SVRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,880. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $343.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.24. Savara has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). analysts expect that Savara will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $217,293.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $33,199.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,120.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

