savedroid (SVD) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, savedroid has traded flat against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. savedroid has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $66,508.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00315645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00165042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

