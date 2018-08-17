Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $411,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $135,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,195. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.