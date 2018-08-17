Seaport Global Securities Comments on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

WLL opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.93. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

