Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also given Sears an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sears in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,442,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sears has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Sears by 18,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sears by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sears by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sears by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sears in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

