Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/27/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “With SGEN’s recent strength (up ~50% over the last 3 mos), we’ve been asked frequently – what would we need to see from Adcetris to maintain this momentum? In our view, this question should be more than adequately answered following a big beat this quarter with Adcetris sales coming in at $122.4M vs guidance of $105-110M and consensus of $107M. Additionally, management provided 3Q guidance of $130-135M vs cons of $115M. Coupled with continued pipeline progress (completion of enrollment in the pivotal cohort of EV-201 and first patient dosed in innovaTV 204/207, as previously disclosed), as well as narrowing of guidance for E-2 (now early 4Q18) we see this as another productive quarter on many fronts.””

7/27/2018 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00. They wrote, “Valuation and risks. We reach a price target of $98 after adjusting new corporate tax rate, cash, and other program updates. The price target is based on a sum-of-parts NPV-DCF ($54.9 HL + $6.3 ALCL+ $14.1 PTCL + $20.3 platform + $2.8 cash). Key risks to achievement of our target price include trial failures, safety issues, regulatory delays, competition, and dilutive financing. Seattle Genetics Inc. July 27, 2018 H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO. EQUITY RESEARCH 2Seattle Genetics, Inc.””

7/18/2018 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2018 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) and capecitabine (Xeloda) has a decent shot at approval for treating third-line patients, and tucatinib in combination with ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) may be used in the second-line.””

7/3/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics' sole marketed drug, Adcetris, is performing well since its launch. Moreover, its efforts to expand Adcetris’ label is encouraging. The label expansion in frontline Hodgkin lymphoma, pcALCL, CD30-expressing MF and T-cell lymphoma will boost sales. The company’s collaboration with Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris is encouraging. However, the company’s dependence on one product – Adcetris– for growth has its inherent risks. The recent label expansion of Merck’s Keytruda in the lymphoma indication is likely to increase competition. Though the company has multiple candidates in its pipeline, most of them are in early stages of development. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

6/28/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/26/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2018 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2018 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 474,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,800. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.70. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $292,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,226,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,949 shares of company stock worth $5,532,794. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 337.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

