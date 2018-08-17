Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $61.53 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $61,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.00, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $4,250,285. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Cleveland Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $625.55.

Shares of MTD traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.24 and a 52 week high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

