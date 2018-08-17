Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $26.90 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,898,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,006,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,053. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.