Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 15,914 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $34,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Raytheon by 92.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Raytheon by 14.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $607,518. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.00. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,723. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $175.26 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

