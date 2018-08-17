Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,046 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

