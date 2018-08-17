Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 309,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.