SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.46 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. SelfSell has a market cap of $5.46 million and $234,616.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

