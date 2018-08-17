Sesen Bio (SESN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sesen Bio earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.8087829871138 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 576,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,536. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

