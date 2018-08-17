Short Interest in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Rises By 53.7%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,772,350 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 13th total of 5,055,510 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,893,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

