Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Expands By 16.3%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,228,183 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 13th total of 18,246,583 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,703,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

VIPS stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

