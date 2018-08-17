Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Signet Jewelers posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signet Jewelers.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 256,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 106,911 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 658,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,885. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.