Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Upgraded at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of SIMO opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $561,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 727,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

