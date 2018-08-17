Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$102,900.00.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$104,400.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$109,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$147,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$111,000.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00.

Shares of TSE SVM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.35. 176,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,124. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$4.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.57 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

