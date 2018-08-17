Smart Global (SGH) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $29.29. 903,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 755,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Specifically, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $155,475.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 2,006.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

