Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Share Price

News stories about Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxwell Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.7731323079881 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 680,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,507. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Maxwell Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

MXWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other news, CEO Franz Fink bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Lyle bought 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 492,200 shares of company stock worth $1,599,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.