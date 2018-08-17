Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.5748269188424 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of FSNN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 40,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,633. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $336.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. analysts predict that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.