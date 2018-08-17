Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Stock Price

News headlines about JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JAKKS Pacific earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5958137687764 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of JAKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $105.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.40 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.