Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perspecta (PRSP) Stock Price

News headlines about Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perspecta earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8300724556921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRSP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 1,068,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,845. Perspecta has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

