Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intevac (IVAC) Stock Price

News articles about Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intevac earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.3759248734016 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intevac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,304. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

