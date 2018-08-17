Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Stock Price

News articles about Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9764413879419 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LARK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $27,521.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,317.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,144 shares of company stock worth $120,114 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

