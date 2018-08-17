Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Share Price

Media coverage about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1884863218791 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORMP. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP remained flat at $$4.76 during trading on Friday. 9,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.