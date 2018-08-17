Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect StoneMor Partners (STON) Share Price

News coverage about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 50.1665540662876 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st.

StoneMor Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,610. StoneMor Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

