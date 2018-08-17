Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6642062877553 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.12. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22. analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll bought 4,000 shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

