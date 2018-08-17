Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Share Price

Media headlines about Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit MTA REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.87448481911 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SMTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,974. Spirit MTA REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Jonas Rodriguez acquired 34,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $346,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson Hsieh sold 61,680 shares of Spirit MTA REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $582,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

