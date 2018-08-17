Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Share Price

Media headlines about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1862097981114 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,841. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

