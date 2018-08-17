Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Share Price

Media headlines about PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 43.9620066381409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PBR. Societe Generale upped their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.