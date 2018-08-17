Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Share Price

Media coverage about PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI INC/SH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.366927372922 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PHI INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

PHIIK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 27,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,224. PHI INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

