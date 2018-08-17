Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (AHC) Stock Price

Press coverage about A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (NYSE:AHC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9983590518153 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,379. A. H. Belo Corp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.27.

About A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

