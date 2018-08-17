Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Share Price

News headlines about Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Nova Scotia earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9145428272805 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

