Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Holdings Lifted by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive comprises approximately 2.3% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,382,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 73,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman O Bruton Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $321,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,706. The company has a market cap of $890.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.58. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.