Sothebys (BID) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.01

News headlines about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 50.0632841390045 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

BID stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.28 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Sothebys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

BID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

