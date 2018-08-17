SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9021136755045 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,536. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. equities analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOHO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

