SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5385 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,050. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $215.73 and a 1-year high of $265.93.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.