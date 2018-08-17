Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Media stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2865488169795 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

STXB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,092. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

