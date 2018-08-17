Sports Direct International’s (SPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of LON:SPD opened at GBX 388.20 ($4.95) on Monday. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 280.20 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 424.40 ($5.41).

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18 ($0.23) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Sports Direct International had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

