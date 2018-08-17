ST Ives (SIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ST Ives (LON:SIV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) target price on shares of ST Ives in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

SIV traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.80 ($1.22). 91,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,379. ST Ives has a twelve month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.30 ($1.13).

In other ST Ives news, insider Richard Stillwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,629.16).

About ST Ives

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

