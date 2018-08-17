State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 138,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

