State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 268.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

