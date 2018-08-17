State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 258,261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,605 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $45.37 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.