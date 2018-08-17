State Treasurer State of Michigan Boosts Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Aetna were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AET. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $149.69 and a 1-year high of $199.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.