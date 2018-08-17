State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 92.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Allergan by 24.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.