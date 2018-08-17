State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.39.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.