StealthGas (GASS) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Head to Head Review

StealthGas (NYSE: NNA) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

StealthGas has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. StealthGas does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $154.31 million 0.92 -$1.21 million $0.14 25.57 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.33 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -4.17

StealthGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StealthGas and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 0 1 0 2.00

StealthGas presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.53%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than StealthGas.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas -5.77% 0.24% 0.13% Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71%

Summary

StealthGas beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

